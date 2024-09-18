Mercedes to unveil COMPLETELY NEW car design for next F1 race

Mercedes Formula 1 team have announced a brand new look that will be adopted for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend to celebrate a milestone within the team.

The Brackley-based outfit have experienced a tumultuous year, starting with the shock news in February that their star driver Lewis Hamilton would depart the team for Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond.

After 11 years and six drivers' titles, the 39-year-old confirmed he would be departing to join the Scuderia after a run of disappointing seasons with Mercedes.

Having finished second to Red Bull in the 2023 constructors' championship, Mercedes have their work cut out for them over the last seven races of this season if they wish to improve on their current position in fourth place.

2024 has not been all doom and gloom for the team, however. In July, for example, Hamilton displayed a spectacular comeback by securing his first victory in 945 days in front of the home crowd at the British Grand Prix this year, giving Mercedes cause for celebration.

The seven-time champion then secured a second victory under much less positive circumstances when inheriting the win from team-mate George Russell at the Belgian Grand Prix following his disqualification.

The W15 will not show off as much of its trademark silver this weekend

Lewis Hamilton took a stunning victory at Silverstone

Mercedes reveal new look for PETRONAS celebration

Toto Wolff's F1 team will be looking to put their bad luck behind them as they head to Singapore, with Mercedes announcing they will run a special livery to celebrate the 50th anniversary of PETRONAS.

The livery plays only a small part in a week of celebrations involving the team's Title and Technical Partner where Wolff, Hamilton and Russell will all visit Malaysia, the home of the brand.

The Silver Arrows will be no more as this one-off livery will see the silver on the nose and side pods of the W15 replaced with the trademark PETRONAS emerald green.

An official press release from Mercedes stated: "With Malaysia bordering the Asian city-state, the Singapore Grand Prix is the closest race to the home of PETRONAS. It is therefore a fitting place to mark such a momentous anniversary."

Mercedes will run a special one-off anniversary livery for PETRONAS at the Singapore GP

Elsewhere, Seven-time champion Hamilton commented: "Congratulations to PETRONAS on their 50th anniversary. Since I joined the team in 2013, PETRONAS have been there every step of the way,"

"They've played such a crucial role in the success that we've enjoyed and have helped power me to six Drivers' World Championships. It's a privilege therefore to celebrate this milestone, and our journey together, at such an important race.

"The livery looks incredible. I can't wait to see it on the car in the garage tomorrow and then to get behind the wheel on Friday. I am sure the fans will love seeing it up close and it will shine brightly under the lights of Singapore."

