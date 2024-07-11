Hamilton Ferrari contract details LEAKED in team slip-up

Lewis Hamilton may continue racing until at least 2027, according to Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur.

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025, ditching the Mercedes team with whom he has driven for since 2013.

The 39-year-old competed in his final British Grand Prix with Mercedes last weekend, claiming a record ninth win around the circuit.

Hamilton is largely considered to be one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, and will head to Maranello in a last-ditch attempt to claim an unprecedented eighth world championship title.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2024 British Grand Prix in his final race at Silverstone with Mercedes

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur appears to have let slip Lewis Hamilton's contract details

How long will Hamilton race for?

Now, details of Hamilton's Ferrari contract appear to have been accidentally revealed in a slip-up by Ferrari team principal Vasseur.

In an interview with The Financial Times, Vasseur said: "Lewis was an important symbol because it sends a positive message to the paddock for the future of the team.

"He had to make a choice: ‘Where do I have the biggest chance to win the world championship in 2025, ’26, ’27?’ And he said, ‘Ferrari’."

Hamilton's contract was originally suspected to run until the end of 2026, but Vasseur has now suggested he will still race for Ferrari in 2027.

If Hamilton were to still be racing for the Scuderia in 2027, he would be 42, the same age as current Aston Martin superstar Fernando Alonso.

Whether the British icon could continue racing beyond 2027 is yet to be confirmed, with Hamilton himself admitting he considered retirement during his difficult recent years at Mercedes.

