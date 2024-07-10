Newey's wife teases legend's F1 future with McLaren hint
Adrian Newey's wife has delivered a cryptic message on social media as speculation over the Red Bull design guru's next destination continues.
Newey shocked the world of Formula 1 earlier this season by announcing he was set to resign from his position at the reigning constructors' champions in 2025.
The Brit, widely considered to be the greatest designer of all time, has played an integral role in Red Bull's recent success.
Since joining the Milton Keynes-based outfit in 2006, he has helped deliver world titles for both Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen over two dominant spells, and has celebrated six constructors' championship wins.
There has been significant speculation over where the 65-year-old's future lies, with a number of teams strongly linked with securing his signature.
Where will Adrian Newey be in 2025?
Ferrari have long been believed to be the frontrunners, with Newey reportedly already agreeing a multi-million pound deal with the Italian outfit.
However, Aston Martin emerged as a shock option last month, as reports stated a discussion between Newey and team owner Lawrence Stroll had already taken place.
Eddie Jordan - Newey's manager and close friend - meanwhile hinted that he may even depart the sport altogether to spend more time with his family.
Newey has remained tight-lipped when questioned on his future plans, but recently admitted a deadline had been set for when he will make his decision.
In a fresh twist, his wife Amanda Newey has posted a tongue-in-cheek message on social media, making reference to both Ferrari and Aston Martin, as well as McLaren, who are also rumoured to be interested in bringing the F1 legend on board.
Posting on X, she said: "We vacationed at Limewood, owned by Jim Radcliffe, arriving in an Aston Martin styled in a ferrari blue/silver, wearing "papaya" shorts, for our holiday with Red Bulls to keep us alert."
We vacationed at Limewood, owned by Jim Radcliffe, arriving in an Aston Martin styled in a ferrari blue/silver, wearing "papaya" shorts, for our holiday with Red Bulls to keep us alert. 🫡😉 pic.twitter.com/eEDYTvC7Rb— Amanda Newey (@amanda_newey) July 2, 2024
