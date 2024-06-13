Newey 'secretly signed' $105 MILLION deal with Red Bull rivals

Departing Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey is reported to have already agreed a $105 million deal to join a Formula 1 rival, which is being 'kept secret'.

In April, Newey - widely considered to be the greatest designer in the sport's history - shocked the F1 world by announcing he would resign from his post in early 2025.

F1 Headlines: Hamilton-Mercedes DIVORCE theory given as fans vent FURY

READ MORE: McLaren star admits F1 car 'scared the crap' out of him

Newey's decision to depart the team with whom he has helped deliver 13 world titles across two dominant spells has sparked much speculation on where his future lies.

The 65-year-old has been linked with moves to Mercedes and McLaren in recent months, while his close friend and manager Eddie Jordan suggested that he may look to take some time away from the sport altogether.

One team, however, has been consistently believed to be in the driving seat to secure Newey's signature: Ferrari.

Adrian Newey is set to join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next season

The design mastermind has enjoyed great success during his time at Red Bull

Design guru set for Ferrari switch

Now BusinessF1 Magazine claim that a lucrative deal with the Maranello-based outfit has already been signed, a move which would see the design guru link up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from next season.

It reads: "Eddie Jordan has negotiated a contract for Adrian Newey to join Scuderia Ferrari to effectively head up its Formula One design department, although exact job titles have not been confirmed.

"The deal, signed just before the the Miami Grand Prix, is $105 million for three years, 2025 to 2027.

The deal was manufactured by Newey's close friend and manager Eddie Joran

READ MORE: Villeneuve RANTS at 'childish' Ricciardo again as war of words continues

"Jordan is believed to have received $5m commission for doing the deal which will be paid by Newey. The deal is a 50 per cent uplift on Newey’s salary at Red Bull.

"Newey’s new contract was orchestrated by Irish solicitor Dermot O’Rourke and signed in London on Monday April 29."

READ MORE: Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'

Related