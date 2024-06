F1 News Today: Mercedes could replace Hamilton THIS season as Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move

The FIA have lowered the superlicence age, which could give Andrea Kimi Antonelli an early Formula 1 opportunity.

Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move to rival series

Max Verstappen has revealed teams from a rival motorsport series have ‘contacted’ him for a potential drive.

Steiner blasts 'f****** STUPID' F1 team bosses

Guenther Steiner has delivered a foul-mouthed verdict on the behaviour of some Formula 1 bosses.

'We're done!' - Ricciardo WARNS F1 rival after on-track incident

RB star Daniel Ricciardo has issued a warning to one of his fellow Formula 1 rivals via social media.

F1 icon delivers Audi WARNING ahead of 2026

A Formula 1 legend has issued a stark warning to Audi as the team prepares to make its debut in the sport.

