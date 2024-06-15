close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ex-F1 star outlines UNUSUAL plan to make stunning return

Ex-F1 star outlines UNUSUAL plan to make stunning return

Ex-F1 star outlines UNUSUAL plan to make stunning return

Ex-F1 star outlines UNUSUAL plan to make stunning return

An ex-Formula 1 driver has revealed his unique plan to earn back a coveted spot on the grid.

Following the recent announcements that Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda have signed new deals with Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB respectively, just nine seats remain up for grabs ahead of the 2025 campaign.

F1 Headlines: Mercedes could replace Hamilton THIS season as Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move

READ MORE: 'We're done!' - Ricciardo WARNS F1 rival after on-track incident

Having been dropped by Haas in 2022, one ex-F2 champion is targeting a return to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Mick Schumacher drove for the American outfit for two seasons but struggled to find form, scoring just 12 points during that spell.

Mick Schumacher is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes
Mick's father Michael Schumacher is a seven-time world champion

Schumacher reveals F1 return plans

The German - son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher - was offered the role of reserve driver for Mercedes in 2023 as backup to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, but his services have not been called upon as of yet.

The 25-year-old is also competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship this year but has revealed to The Independent that he has a cunning plan to try and earn a full-time F1 drive.

“Maybe I will start writing my CV and send it to people!” he said ahead of his Le Mans 24 debut this weekend.

It wouldn't be the first time a driver has taken such an approach - Alex Albon earned his seat at Williams in 2022 by handing in his CV, and Schumacher hopes to repeat the trick.

Alex Albon previously handed Williams bosses his CV to showcase his talents

READ MORE: Geri Halliwell DITCHES Horner name in latest outing

Schumacher continued: “It’s never been a secret, my goal is to be back on the grid - I’ve shown in multiple ways that I am capable of winning championships.

"It’s just a matter of it fitting into somebody’s schedule, does it fit into their plan?

“I understand how I could have improved [at Haas], and there’s a lot more to show from my side."

READ MORE: Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Daniel Ricciardo Haas
F1 icon delivers Audi WARNING ahead of 2026
F1 Legends

F1 icon delivers Audi WARNING ahead of 2026

  • Yesterday 15:57
Schumacher opens up on 'DRAINING' F1 exile
F1 Superstars

Schumacher opens up on 'DRAINING' F1 exile

  • Yesterday 12:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Mercedes star makes SAD championship battle admission

  • 57 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen reveals SURPRISE F1 star as ideal team-mate

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Ex-F1 star outlines UNUSUAL plan to make stunning return

  • 2 hours ago
24 Hours of Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start times, schedule and TV

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Former F1 star exposes FIA HYPOCRISY

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 icon delivers decisive Verstappen THEORY on Mercedes speculation

  • Today 11:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x