Ex-F1 star outlines UNUSUAL plan to make stunning return

An ex-Formula 1 driver has revealed his unique plan to earn back a coveted spot on the grid.

Following the recent announcements that Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda have signed new deals with Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB respectively, just nine seats remain up for grabs ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Having been dropped by Haas in 2022, one ex-F2 champion is targeting a return to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Mick Schumacher drove for the American outfit for two seasons but struggled to find form, scoring just 12 points during that spell.

Mick Schumacher is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes

Mick's father Michael Schumacher is a seven-time world champion

Schumacher reveals F1 return plans

The German - son of F1 legend- was offered the role of reserve driver forin 2023 as backup toand, but his services have not been called upon as of yet.

The 25-year-old is also competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship this year but has revealed to The Independent that he has a cunning plan to try and earn a full-time F1 drive.

“Maybe I will start writing my CV and send it to people!” he said ahead of his Le Mans 24 debut this weekend.

It wouldn't be the first time a driver has taken such an approach - Alex Albon earned his seat at Williams in 2022 by handing in his CV, and Schumacher hopes to repeat the trick.

Alex Albon previously handed Williams bosses his CV to showcase his talents

Schumacher continued: “It’s never been a secret, my goal is to be back on the grid - I’ve shown in multiple ways that I am capable of winning championships.

"It’s just a matter of it fitting into somebody’s schedule, does it fit into their plan?

“I understand how I could have improved [at Haas], and there’s a lot more to show from my side."

