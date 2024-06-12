Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'

The Red Bull Formula 1 team seemingly have insider knowledge of the Mercedes driver lineup for 2025.

After confirming the extension of Sergio Perez's contract for another two years, there has been much speculation over whether three-time world champion Max Verstappen will also stick with Red Bull.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently admitted he had flirted with the idea of Verstappen joining the Silver Arrows.

However, he has yet to officially confirm who will replace Lewis Hamilton, with the seven-time world champion heading to Maranello after 11 years with the Brackley outfit.

There have been talks of a potential move to Mercedes for Max Verstappen

Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli has been dubbed the next Max Verstappen

Who will drive for Mercedes in 2025?

Teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been largely linked with the vacant seat at Mercedes, with Wolff dropping one or two hints that the young Italian could partner George Russell.

In a recent interview with oe24, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko seemed to believe Mercedes had announced Antonelli as their new driver.

“I just read that they have confirmed Antonelli," the 81-year old said.

Marko was quickly corrected, however, with the Austrian publication reiterating in their piece that they told the Red Bull advisor it was just a rumour.

Having gone through a rough patch since the 2022 regulation changes, Mercedes looked much improved at the Canadian Grand Prix, claiming their first podium of the season.

Discussing if the team should be considered a threat to Red Bull, Marko responded: “We are fully focused on winning the world championship. We have seen that if you are not fully focused, you quickly lose the ability to win”.

For now, Red Bull remain top of the table in the constructors' championship, with Mercedes hanging quite a way behind in fourth place.

