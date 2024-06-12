Geri Halliwell DITCHES Horner name in latest outing

close global

Former Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell-Horner has dropped the second part of her surname in a new appearance for fashion house Dior.

Halliwell, who was known as Ginger Spice in her time with the iconic girl group, added the surname of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to her name when the pair wed in 2015.

This season, Horner's work leading Red Bull to glory has been overshadowed by allegations regarding his conduct; although the 50-year-old has always denied any wrongdoing.

In February, a female Red Bull employee's grievances regarding Horner's alleged inappropriate behaviour were dismissed. Since then, the employee has been suspended on full pay and appealed the decision to clear Horner.

Christian Horner was accused - and cleared - of inappropriate behaviour
Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell have been married since 2015

Geri Halliwell drops 'Horner' from name

Halliwell was seen by Horner's side at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the season opener and first race since the accusations became public.

Now, in a new video for Dior, the singer introduces herself as Geri Halliwell, dropping the Horner extension for her maiden name.

"'C'est moi Geri, Geri Halliwell," she says, which in English means, "It's me, Geri, Geri Halliwell".

The former singer then goes on to explore the grounds of Drummond Castle in Scotland for the Dior Cruise 2025 show.

Halliwell has not spoken about the allegations surrounding her husband, who she married in Bedforshire in 2015.

The pair also have a son together, Montague, who was born in 2017, and Horner is the stepfather to Halliwell's daughter, Bluebell, who she shares with former partner Sacha Gervasi.

F1 Standings

