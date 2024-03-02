close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner in defiant stance with wife Geri after Verstappen win

Horner in defiant stance with wife Geri after Verstappen win

Horner in defiant stance with wife Geri after Verstappen win

Horner in defiant stance with wife Geri after Verstappen win

Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell-Horner presented a united front after the Bahrain Grand Prix despite the Red Bull team principal being embroiled in controversy over allegations made by a female employee last month.

In recent weeks, a female employee at Red Bull filed a complaint against Horner, accusing him of ‘coercive’ behaviour, which was subsequently investigated internally by Red Bull. Horner has consistently denied the claims.

Red Bull eventually dismissed the complainant’s case, the announcement of which was soon followed by leaked documents purportedly showing messages between Horner and the complainant. The authenticity of the files has not been proven.

Christian Horner was accused of 'coercive' behaviour by an employee

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez seemed able to block out the gossip around the paddock, taking a one-two victory in the Bahrain GP with Verstappen cruising to the finish line almost 20 seconds ahead of his team-mate.

After Verstappen passed the chequered flag, he and Horner had a relaxed and happy exchange over the radio, seemingly unaffected by the drama off-track.

Verstappen said: "That was simply lovely what a great race, great start to the years guys, one-two as well. Fantastic."

Max Verstappen cruised to victory in Bahrain

Horner responded: "Well done Max, as you said one-two, pole position and fastest lap, clean sweep. Brilliant, brilliant start to the year. "

After some speculation that Geri would not be present in Bahrain, the former Spice Girl attended the race and afterwards, she and Horner were seen looking close as they watched Verstappen receive his trophy.

READ MORE: Horner and Red Bull investigation given SCATHING verdict by F1 legend

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner Sergio Perez Bahrain Grand Prix
Schiff insists Red Bull took major 'RISK' during offseason
Bahrain Grand Prix

Schiff insists Red Bull took major 'RISK' during offseason

  • Yesterday 14:27
'Flabbergasted' Marko admits SHOCK at Horner 'document leak'
F1 news & Gossip

'Flabbergasted' Marko admits SHOCK at Horner 'document leak'

  • Yesterday 13:28

Latest News

Bahrain Grand Prix

Hamilton admits Mercedes worry with just ONE Bahrain positive

  • 24 minutes ago
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen: 10 things you probably didn't know about the F1 world champion

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Gossip

Horner in defiant stance with wife Geri after Verstappen win

  • 1 hour ago
Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2024 results: Verstappen survives early scrap to win as rivals suffer NIGHTMARE

  • 2 hours ago
Bahrain Grand Prix

Hamilton bemoans 'BROKEN' Mercedes in Bahrain Grand Prix struggles

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Stroll SLAMMED by F1 fans after getting Hulk smashed

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x