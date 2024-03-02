Horner in defiant stance with wife Geri after Verstappen win

Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell-Horner presented a united front after the Bahrain Grand Prix despite the Red Bull team principal being embroiled in controversy over allegations made by a female employee last month.

In recent weeks, a female employee at Red Bull filed a complaint against Horner, accusing him of ‘coercive’ behaviour, which was subsequently investigated internally by Red Bull. Horner has consistently denied the claims.

Red Bull eventually dismissed the complainant’s case, the announcement of which was soon followed by leaked documents purportedly showing messages between Horner and the complainant. The authenticity of the files has not been proven.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez seemed able to block out the gossip around the paddock, taking a one-two victory in the Bahrain GP with Verstappen cruising to the finish line almost 20 seconds ahead of his team-mate.

After Verstappen passed the chequered flag, he and Horner had a relaxed and happy exchange over the radio, seemingly unaffected by the drama off-track.

Verstappen said: "That was simply lovely what a great race, great start to the years guys, one-two as well. Fantastic."

Horner responded: "Well done Max, as you said one-two, pole position and fastest lap, clean sweep. Brilliant, brilliant start to the year. "

After some speculation that Geri would not be present in Bahrain, the former Spice Girl attended the race and afterwards, she and Horner were seen looking close as they watched Verstappen receive his trophy.

After two months without hearing the Dutch and Austrian national anthems, good to see Geri Horner fly out especially to hear them again #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/TV9iNbcITr — Thom Rawlinson (@ThomRawlinson) March 2, 2024

