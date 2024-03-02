Horner and Red Bull saga has created paddock 'GOLDFISH bowl'
Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has said that he has 'never known' the amount of attention that Red Bull are getting amid the Christian Horner saga.
Horner was recently the subject of an internal investigation into allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' levelled against him by a female employee, an investigation which cleared him of any wrongdoing.
However, apparent 'messages' from Horner were leaked to around 150 personnel up and down the F1 paddock on Thursday, resurfacing the situation for the world champions.
Horner vehemently denies the allegations and has refused to comment on 'anonymous speculation' in the form of the supposed messages.
Media attention on Horner
Despite this, the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix has seen a mass of tricky questions for the 50-year-old to answer, and Horner himself was invited to a meeting with F1 and FIA bosses on Friday, according to Kravitz.
Now, the Sky Sports pundit has said that the watching eye of the media around the team this weekend has been somewhat of a 'goldfish bowl'.
"All I will say is that I've never known so much attention to be on one team in the paddock - talk about a goldfish bowl," Kravitz said during his notebook show.
"Everybody has been camped outside Red Bull, just sort of staring into the team. They've been huge crowds around them all the attention has been on them."
It remains to be seen whether or not the ongoing situation will affect the team's performance in the long term, but Max Verstappen's pole position on Friday with Horner on the pit wall suggests that the Milton Keynes-based outfit are fully focused on the season.
