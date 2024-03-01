F1 and FIA 'in talks' over alleged Horner 'messages'

Formula 1 and the FIA are reportedly 'discussing' matters in regards to files showing messages sent allegedly by Christian Horner, according to the BBC.

Red Bull team principal Horner was the subject of an internal investigation surrounding allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations that he 'completely' denies.

The Brit was cleared of any wrongdoing and has remained as boss of the world champions throughout, claiming at the Bahrain Grand Prix that he was 'pleased' the process had been completed.

However, the saga turned its head once more on Thursday, when files which allegedly showed Horner's messages were sent to 149 accounts up and down the F1 paddock, including team principals and F1 bosses.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had both said during a press conference on Thursday that they believed an external investigation was needed, calling on both F1 and the FIA to look into the allegations.

Horner verdict discussed by F1

Now, the BBC are reporting that the alleged messages have been 'brought to the attention' of the sport's governing bodies, and that discussions are ongoing between F1 management and the FIA.

In response to the alleged messages specifically, Horner released a statement late on Thursday following practice for the Bahrain GP.

"I won't comment on anonymous speculation," he said.

"But, to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations.

"I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully co-operated with it every step of the way.

"It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season."

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Red Bull GmbH, the wider brand who were responsible for the running of the internal investigation, said: "This is a private matter between Mr Horner and another and it would be inappropriate for Red Bull to comment on this."

During FP3, Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz revealed that Horner was not on the Red Bull pit wall, and was in fact in a meeting with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, before stating that the Brit also has a meeting scheduled with Stefano Domenicali later on Friday.

Horner then returned to the pit wall, and was seen embracing Ben Sulayem outside Red Bull's garage.

