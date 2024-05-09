Horner takes BRUTAL swipe at Mercedes boss Wolff
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has continued his ongoing war of words with Mercedes rival Toto Wolff.
Following the shock news that the reigning F1 constructors' champions will lose technical chief Adrian Newey next season, there has been much speculation over the future of their star driver, Max Verstappen.
READ MORE: Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit
Wolff has made no secret of his admiration for the Dutchman, and has refused to deny that he would be interested in securing his services as he looks to fill the seat soon to be left vacant by Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.
On top of this, both Wolff and McLaren CEO Zak Brown have referenced a falling apart of Red Bull's technical team since the announcement that Newey would be leaving, with Brown claiming he had received CVs from Red Bull staff.
Red Bull poach over 200 Mercedes staff
Speaking to Sky Sports, however, Horner has taken a swipe at his Austrian counterpart Wolff and McLaren boss Brown, advising them to focus on their own teams' issues, while revealing that Red Bull have already poached over 200 of their rivals' employees to aid their own engine development.
Horner said: "The two candidates involved talk a lot. I'm not going to get sucked in for a tit for tat.
"I would be more focused on Toto's own issues that he has. I don't have any concern with the strength and depth [of Red Bull].
"Of course there is always going to be movement between teams. I don't know how many people we have employed by McLaren this year? Mercedes, we have taken 220 people. 220 out of HPP into Red Bull powertrains.
"So when we are talking about losing people, I would be more worried than about the 220 people, than one or two CVs."
READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race
