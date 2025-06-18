Christian Horner doubles down on bold George Russell move

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has insisted he holds 'no regrets' over his decision to protest the result of last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

The team alleged race winner George Russell twice broke regulations in relation to driving erratically and leaving too much space behind the safety car in the closing stages.

Following a five-hour wait, the stewards ultimately cleared the Mercedes star of any wrongdoing, thus confirming his first victory of the campaign, finishing one place ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Horner's decision to launch a protest was heavily criticised by his Silver Arrows counterpart Toto Wolff, who labelled it 'embarrassing', but the Brit said it was fully justified when speaking to Sky Sports at the premiere of the new F1 movie on Monday.

"No, absolutely not. I mean it's a team's right to do so," he explained when asked if he had any regrets.

"We saw something that we didn't think was quite right, and you have the ability to put it in front of the stewards. So that's what we chose to do."

George Russell collected his second win of the season in Montreal

F1 championship battle heats up

It was the second time this season that Red Bull had protested a race result, with their claim over the validity of Russell's third-place finish in Miami also thrown out.

Russell's triumph in Montreal moved the Brit to within 19 points of defending champion Verstappen in the drivers' standings, as the pair made up more ground on McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

All four title contenders will enjoy some down time this weekend before attention quickly turns to the Austrian GP at the iconic Red Bull Ring.

It was Russell who came out on top in Spielberg in 2024 after taking full advantage of a dramatic collision between Norris and Verstappen as they battled it out for the lead in one of the most controversial incidents of the year.

