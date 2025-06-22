Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has outlined what he believes to be a contract problem as conversations around Max Verstappen's future at the team continue.

The reigning champion is technically signed to Horner's F1 team until the end of the 2028 season, but following a disappointing start to his 2025 campaign, a clause in his agreement that could trigger an early exit has been the talk of the paddock.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton’s bleak Ferrari future revealed as F1 team stuck with regret

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix last time out in Montreal, Red Bull boss Horner was quizzed on the topic by Sky F1’s Martin Brundle and Simon Lazenby.

Speaking on Verstappen’s contract, Horner said: "Look, obviously drivers have performance clauses in their contracts and there are points in the year that tends to be around the summertime, that things materialise."

"I think a relationship with a driver has to go beyond what a piece of paper says. It has to be about their comfort in the team, their confidence in the team and there’s never been any discussion with Max about him being anywhere else, his commitment has been absolute, I think he’s consistent with what he says with you guys," Horner told Sky F1.

"For us it’s about ok, how can we improve, how can we be better rather than referring to a piece of paper.

"I always think in life, if you’ve got to refer to a contract, you’ve got a problem. It’s about a relationship with a driver and about their trust in each other," the 51-year-old concluded.

Both Horner and Marko have publicly discussed Verstappen's F1 contract clause

Should Red Bull be more worried about Verstappen's clause

Whilst Horner may not feel pressured over the looming 'summertime' deadline he admitted to Sky Sports, the fact remains that it could be an action Verstappen takes if he decides, come summer break, that he has reached his potential at Red Bull.

The energy drink giants head to Austria next time out for their home race and if Verstappen can't improve upon his P2 finish in Canada, he surely will be wondering if his fight for a fifth consecutive championship is over.

Without the Dutchman, Red Bull would only have earned four points this season thanks to the efforts of his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, but a life without Verstappen could look bleak for Horner's team.

After the European triple header they dropped to fourth in the constructors' standings, where they remain, and the reality will be likely hitting Horner and his F1 team that without Verstappen, they could face dropping even further down the ranks if no suitable replacement is found.

What is even more of a pressing issue however is that said contract clause reportedly allows Verstappen to initiate his exit from Red Bull if he is outside the top four in the championship after the Austrian GP, the next round on the calendar.

As things stand after Canada, the 27-year-old is P3 with just 19 points separating him from closest rival George Russell, meaning the drop to P4 does pose a threat.

Given the pair's recent clashes, who knows what could ensue at the Red Bull Ring.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo coming out of retirement as F1 legend reveals new project details

Related