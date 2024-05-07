Rival F1 boss insists Red Bull employees want OUT as 'CVs' onslaught revealed

Red Bull’s internal crisis could worsen with employees sending out CVs according to a rival team boss.

This latest development follows the headline-making departure of Red Bull’s chief technical officer and aerodynamicist, Adrian Newey, despite him renewing his contract only 12 months ago.

READ MORE: Hamilton hit with SEVERE FIA penalty after clumsy Miami race

He will leave the team during the first quarter of 2025, with a move to Ferrari or Aston Martin on the cards.

Newey has been reportedly unsettled by power struggles within Red Bull, as a result of controversies involving team principal Christian Horner.

Newey has been at Red Bull since 2006

Horner was accused of 'inappropriate behaviour' by a female colleague and has since been cleared.

Are things about to get worse at Red Bull?

Alongside Newey, Red Bull could also lose more employees according to a rival boss.

During the Friday press conference at the Miami Grand Prix McLaren CEO Zak Brown, revealed his team had been sent CVs by Red Bull staff members.

He also discussed Newey’s departure and what it means for the Austrian team.

“I think given everything that's gone on since the start of the year and knowing Adrian pretty well, and he's a very high-integrity individual, I'm not surprised he's moving on,” Brown said.

“The stuff that's going on there is a bit destabilising. It's probably the first domino to fall. My guess is not the last based on the resumes that are flying around.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: McLaren star opens up on ADHD 'struggle'

Zak Brown suggests Red Bull troubles are far from over

“We've seen an increase in CVs coming our way from the team. And I think Adrian is the most successful designer of all time.

“So in addition to the technical that he brings to the racing team, people want to work for people like Adrian Newey and work alongside him.

“I think they will be missing what he brings to the team from a pure technical point of view. And then I think the leadership and the excitement people get from working with him will be missed.”

A Red Bull spokesperson refuted the allegations though - and referenced the new contracts signed by the likes of technical director Pierre Wache.

"In the past few months all our technical leadership team have signed long-term contracts committing to Oracle Red Bull Racing," they told The Times. "So we’re not sure what CVs Zak is referring to, but we don’t foresee any significant loss and certainly not the domino effect Zak is hoping for."

READ MORE: One Newey suitor RULED OUT as chase intensifies for F1 guru

Related