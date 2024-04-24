Horner Red Bull saga in new 'evidence' update as big F1 star left 'very angry' - GPFans F1 Recap
Horner Red Bull saga in new 'evidence' update as big F1 star left 'very angry' - GPFans F1 Recap
The Christian Horner saga rumbles on as Red Bull's team principal's accuser prepares to present evidence. Since February he has been embroiled in controversy after being accused of 'inappropriate behaviour' by a female colleague - which he continues to deny.
➡️ READ MORE
Big name driver 'very angry internally' after controversial battle
Tensions rose at Ferrari this weekend after a heated battle between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the Chinese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 legend OFFENDED by F1's rejection of Andretti's bid
An F1 world champion has expressed his disappointment and frustration over F1 rejecting Andretti's application to join the grid.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 set for talks over RADICAL change to points rules
A potential shake-up to the F1 competition is brewing, with a proposal to alter the points system set to be a major talking point at the F1 Commission meeting next week.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 champion DOUBTS passion of new fans
The next generation of Formula 1 fans are more interested with stories away from the track, according to a former four-time world champion.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner Red Bull saga in new 'evidence' update as big F1 star left 'very angry' - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Cocky sporting legend CHALLENGES Hamilton in stunning claim
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo boss in 'super disappointing' claim amid RB stars' performance
- 3 hours ago
F1 team 'set to announce MEGA signing' in major Red Bull challenge
- Yesterday 20:57
Horner in BRUTAL Wolff swipe amid Verstappen to Mercedes links
- Yesterday 19:57
Hamilton car camera captures Verstappen's TRUE feelings toward F1 rival
- Yesterday 18:57