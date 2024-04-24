Horner Red Bull saga in new 'evidence' update as big F1 star left 'very angry' - GPFans F1 Recap

The Christian Horner saga rumbles on as Red Bull's team principal's accuser prepares to present evidence. Since February he has been embroiled in controversy after being accused of 'inappropriate behaviour' by a female colleague - which he continues to deny.

Big name driver 'very angry internally' after controversial battle

Tensions rose at Ferrari this weekend after a heated battle between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the Chinese Grand Prix.

F1 legend OFFENDED by F1's rejection of Andretti's bid

An F1 world champion has expressed his disappointment and frustration over F1 rejecting Andretti's application to join the grid.

F1 set for talks over RADICAL change to points rules

A potential shake-up to the F1 competition is brewing, with a proposal to alter the points system set to be a major talking point at the F1 Commission meeting next week.

F1 champion DOUBTS passion of new fans

The next generation of Formula 1 fans are more interested with stories away from the track, according to a former four-time world champion.

