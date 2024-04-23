F1 legend OFFENDED by F1's rejection of Andretti's bid

Mario Andretti has expressed his disappointment and frustration over F1 rejecting Andretti's application to join the grid.

The Andretti name has long been synonymous with American motorsport excellence. Mario Andretti, a legend of the sport and 1978 world champion himself, has been at the forefront of a recent push to bring a second American team to the pinnacle of open-wheel racing.

However, those dreams were dealt a significant blow when F1 rejected Andretti's application in late January to join the grid by the 2026 season.

F1 cited concerns about Andretti's competitiveness and the value it would bring to the series. However, they left the door open for admission from 2028 as F1 stated it would 'look differently' on an application including a full engine supply deal from General Motors, who are slated to become a power unit manufacturer from that year onwards.

Undeterred, Andretti Cadillac continued to push forward with their F1 ambitions with the recent unveiling of a new 48,000-square-foot facility in Silverstone Park, UK, which is a new hub that will serve as a central point for Andretti's global racing endeavours.

Michael Andretti is fronting a bid to enter F1

Andretti takes offense to F1's rejection

Speaking at the Long Beach Grand Prix, Mario Andretti didn't mince words when expressing his disappointment with F1's decision.

"I was offended, actually," Andretti said. "I don't think we deserved that, to be honest with you."

Andretti further questioned the logic behind F1's concerns over Andretti's value to the sport.

"It’s a big investment in the series, and you’d think they’d welcome that. Even the value of the series is more valuable with 11 teams than 10, so I don’t know. Tell us what is really wrong."

The situation becomes even more perplexing when considering F1's stance on General Motors. Initially questioning GM's ability to provide an engine, F1 then seemed to backtrack, suggesting they would be open to a GM application with a different partner.

"That’s another offensive statement there," Andretti continued.

"We’re the ones that worked it out, and GM said it over and over, ‘Andretti or nothing,’ and then (F1) still tried to take it.

"There’s an undercurrent there that I don’t understand, quite honestly, but if they want blood, well, I’m ready."

According to Andretti, a meeting is scheduled with F1 at next month's Miami Grand Prix.

"We only had one meeting with them," he added. "That’s the problem. We haven’t had enough. I think that’s why I really welcome our next meeting. You know, let’s sit down.

"Let’s look each other in the eye.

"There were some opportunities missed along the way, but we’ve got to look forward, not back."

