Marko reveals reasons for RB driver's struggles
Helmut Marko has explained why a Racing Bull's driver struggled during qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix.
RB’s two drivers have had mixed fortunes this season, with Yuki Tsunoda managing Q3 appearances and points finishes.
Daniel Ricciardo, on the other hand, has failed to match the pace of his teammate, with his last race in Japan resulting in a DNF.
The Australian’s failure to find his previous form has given rise to rumours he could be replaced by Liam Lawson if he does not improve.
Marko explains Tsunoda’s struggles
However, Ricciardo out-qualified his teammate Tsunoda for the main race on Sunday, with the Japanese driver failing to make it out of Q1 down in 19th.
Ricciardo made Q2 and will start the Grand Prix in 12th, with hopes he can pick up some points for Racing Bulls.
When asked why Tsunoda failed to outperform his teammate in China, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko established the driver's experience as an issue.
“This is his first time driving on this track. FP1 was on hard tires and that wasn't the best decision but generally he complains about an unstable car. He thinks that's the main cause” Marko said to Sky Sports Germany.
When asked if Daniel Ricciardo was ‘on the mend’, Marko gave a typically brusque answer.
“Thank God. I hope he can score some points tomorrow.”
