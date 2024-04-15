F1 rival gives important update on Ricciardo replacement rumours

A Formula 1 rival has weighed in on the speculation surrounding the struggling Daniel Ricciardo at RB at RB.

The 2025 driver market continues to be a hot topic, with rumours swirling around the future of several midfield seats. One team expected to shake up their driver lineup next year is the Visa Cash App RB team (formerly AlphaTauri).

After a strong showing in a couple of substitute appearances in 2023, many believed Liam Lawson had done enough to earn a permanent seat at RB but the team ultimately opted for Ricciardo's experience, leaving the young New Zealander on the sidelines.

Lawson now finds himself the reserve driver for both Red Bull Racing and their sister team RB, patiently waiting for his chance to break into F1. Speculation grows that he could make the step up, but the driver himself is staying grounded.

Lawson is waiting for his chance in F1

Lawson downplays Ricciardo replacement rumours

The lack of clarity surrounding Ricciardo's future comes amid a string of underwhelming performances.

The Australian's season has stood in stark contrast to teammate Yuki Tsunoda's, as he remains scoreless, languishing in 17th as F1 heads to China for the fifth round of the season.

His poor performance probably dashed any chance of a move to a top team in the near future, such as his former stomping ground Red Bull.

"It's unfortunately just rumours at the moment," Lawson revealed on the F1 Nation podcast.

"To tell you the truth, I have absolutely no idea."

Tsunoda sits comfortably in 11th place in the driver's championship with seven points, already surpassing Ricciardo's entire points tally from last season.

The young Japanese has impressed with his consistency. He secured a strong seventh-place finish in Australia, and more recently grabbed a crucial point for RB team in front of his home crowd at Suzuka, finishing 10th after a dramatic first lap that saw Ricciardo crash out with Williams' Alexander Albon.

Tsunoda was the first Japanese driver to score points at Suzuka since 2012.

"He's never been slow," Lawson said of Tsunoda. "He's always been very, very fast. It's a consistency thing. He's on form this year. He is very consistent and not making many mistakes."

