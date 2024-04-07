close global

Japanese Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties and DNFs applied

After an eventful race in Japan, albeit one which was delayed by half an hour thanks to an early crash, the final classifications are in.

The FIA have released their final classification after the conclusion of the Japanese Grand Prix, confirming the three unclassified drivers (crash victims Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon, plus the technically afflicted Zhou Guanyu) and the penalties handed out (there weren't any).

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were back with a bang after disappointment in Australia two weeks ago, finishing first and second – and were never really challenged.

Japanese Grand Prix 2024 results

The final classification from Suzuka was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +12.535s

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +20.866s

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +26.522s

5. Lando Norris (McLaren) +29.700s

6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +44.272s

7. George Russell (Mercedes) +45.951s

8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +47.525s

9. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +48.626s

10. Yuki Tsunoda (VCARB) +1 Lap

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) +1 Lap

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1 Lap

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) +1 Lap

14. Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber) +1 Lap

15. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) +1 Lap

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +1 Lap

17. Logan Sargeant (Williams) +1 Lap

18. Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber) DNF

19. Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB) DNF

20. Alex Albon (Williams) DNF

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:33.706s

F1 Standings

