Japanese Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties and DNFs applied
After an eventful race in Japan, albeit one which was delayed by half an hour thanks to an early crash, the final classifications are in.
The FIA have released their final classification after the conclusion of the Japanese Grand Prix, confirming the three unclassified drivers (crash victims Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon, plus the technically afflicted Zhou Guanyu) and the penalties handed out (there weren't any).
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were back with a bang after disappointment in Australia two weeks ago, finishing first and second – and were never really challenged.
Japanese Grand Prix 2024 results
The final classification from Suzuka was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +12.535s
3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +20.866s
4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +26.522s
5. Lando Norris (McLaren) +29.700s
6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +44.272s
7. George Russell (Mercedes) +45.951s
8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +47.525s
9. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +48.626s
10. Yuki Tsunoda (VCARB) +1 Lap
11. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) +1 Lap
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1 Lap
13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) +1 Lap
14. Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber) +1 Lap
15. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) +1 Lap
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +1 Lap
17. Logan Sargeant (Williams) +1 Lap
18. Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber) DNF
19. Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB) DNF
20. Alex Albon (Williams) DNF
Fastest Lap
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:33.706s
