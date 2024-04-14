Leclerc hints at early F1 RETIREMENT

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has hinted at an early Formula 1 retirement, as the 42-year-old Fernando Alonso extended his contract with Aston Martin.

Leclerc has five race wins and 23 pole positions in F1, but is yet to obtain his first world title.

Leclerc came closest to fighting for a title in 2022, however repeated strategic errors from Ferrari meant the Monegasque driver was out of contention by the time the summer break came around.

Furthermore, Leclerc has been outperformed by teammate Carlos Sainz so far this season, the Spanish driver winning in Australia, and claiming a podium in every race he has started.

Charles Leclerc wins at the Italian GP in 2019

Charles Leclerc was beaten by teammate Carlos Sainz in Japan

Leclerc reveals when he plans to retire

Alonso has recently extended his contract with Aston Martin until 2026, meaning he will race in F1 until he is 45.

Drivers such as Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who will partner Leclerc next year at Ferrari, have demonstrated that F1 drivers can compete for longer.

Leclerc discussed Alonso’s contract extension with Tuttosport, and how the increasing age of F1 drivers leaves little space for younger drivers to advance into the sport.

“Fernando is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, he deserves his place in Formula One," Leclerc said.

"But there are also many young people who deserve a place and it's not easy to find a balance."

Charles Leclerc believes there are younger drivers who deserve a spot on the grid

The Ferrari driver also opened up on his plans to retire, which he suggests could be earlier than others on the grid.

“However, I don't see myself in Formula 1 at 43, as much as I would like to, I want to try other categories, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans."

