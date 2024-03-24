Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz has taken a sensational victory at the Australian Grand Prix just two weeks on from undergoing agonising appendicitis surgery.

The Ferrari driver was forced to sit out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after his operation, but still turned up at the track to cheer on his team for the race.

After taking time to rest and recover before travelling to Melbourne, the Spaniard could be seen clambering in and out of his SF24 car gingerly all weekend.

He was passed fit to race though, and he shone in outstanding fashion after key Red Bull rival Max Verstappen – who had won the previous nine F1 races, retired from the grand prix on lap three.

In fact, he is the only driver to have won a race since other than a Red Bull driver since George Russell won the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz lifts the Australian GP trophy

Carlos Sainz fights with McLaren in Melbourne

Searing Sainz the man of the moment

And this man finds himself out of contract at the end of the 2024 season after Ferrari opted to replace him with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Sky Sports pundit Naomi Schiff shared glowing praise for Sainz after he crossed the line to take his third career win in F1.

“What a great job,” she said. “He's really made an effort to show all of the other teams what he has to offer. The whole weekend, not only to show up with all of the issues he had with his recovery from surgery.

“But to show up with the tenacity and fight for the win, overtaking Verstappen on track. He just put together a fantastic performance and Ferrari had a great day out there to collect all the points possible.”

The good news is that there are multiple other openings elsewhere on the grid for 2025, with Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin all poised to explore the market.

If he can continue this vein of form, maybe the name Carlos Sainz could be etched onto the world championship trophy at the end of the season before he jumps ship from Ferrari.

