Verstappen OUT of Australian Grand Prix after SHOCKING start

Max Verstappen suffered a DNF at the Australian Grand Prix, ending his hopes of a 10th consecutive victory.

The three-time world champion suffered a right rear brake issue, having been overtaken by Carlos Sainz at the start of the race.

It provides a huge opportunity for Ferrari to claim their first victory of the 2024 season, while Verstappen's run of consecutive race finishes comes to an end, with Red Bull's reliability letting them down.

It meant that the world champions' 100 per cent record also came to an end, having claimed back-to-back one-two finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to start the season.

Max Verstappen started on pole in Australia

A mechanical issue ended Verstappen's race

Red Bull's Australia woes

Verstappen was in second when the issue occurred, following a brilliant sweeping overtake on the 26-year-old by Sainz on lap two.

It's unclear what caused Red Bull's brake issue, but the hot temperatures at the Albert Park Circuit caused multiple cars all kinds of trouble in terms of tyre degradation, with a flurry of early pit stops.

A dramatic moment was caught by the Sky F1 cameras in the pit lane, when Verstappen's rear brake seemed to explode, sprialling debris and smoke into the air.

What's more, it was clear to see the issue, with flames billowing from the world champion's RB20.

