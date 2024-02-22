Red Bull director Helmut Marko was left ‘very impressed’ with his team after a day of testing in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen took to the track in both of Wednesday’s sessions and topped the time sheets by 1.1 seconds over McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Team-mate Sergio Perez took to the track on Thursday in the RB20 and both drivers will share the car in the final day tests on Friday.

According to Autosport, after day one of testing, Marko lauded over the ‘impressive’ day the team had.

“We ran 142 laps, without any problems, more or less,” said the Austrian. And the concept is working. So that was the first main thing. The car is reacting, and we are developing. Yeah, it looks good."

The new design of Red Bull’s 2024 challenger raised eyebrows at its launch, as it features the gulleys and ‘zeropods’ that the previous Mercedes cars had and were eventually scrapped by the team.

Speaking about the change of approach with the RB20, Marko added: "I mean, it's always a risk. And if you look at Mercedes, they had some problems, and our car was working from the very first lap. So we are very proud and glad.

“Also, the reliability is unbelievable. And [from] what I saw tyre-performance-wise, again, Ferrari has more problems than us.

“Also, the McLaren seems to be a little bit more nervous. Mercedes, I don't know what they did. For sure they are faster than what they have shown. But we can be confident."

The 80-year-old also couldn’t help but take a swipe at Red Bull’s rivals when he was asked whether he expected them to keep up: "I think they didn't expect what we would do.

“How should I say? The cars all look like [ours from] last year."

