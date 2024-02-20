FIA follows F1 with big Horner and Red Bull announcement

The FIA has released a statement regarding the ongoing investigation into Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull.

The governing body asserted that it will refrain from expressing a stance until a resolution is reached in the matter.

Despite maintaining neutrality at this stage, the FIA emphasised its dedication to upholding the 'highest standards' within the sport of Formula 1.

Horner currently faces an internal investigation by Red Bull GmbH, the parent company of the Red Bull team, in response to allegations of misconduct which he vehemently denies.

In a Sunday statement, F1 called for a prompt conclusion to the ongoing inquiry into Horner.

Horner is under investigation over allegations of misconduct

Horner vehemently denies the allegations made against him

FIA committed to upholding 'highest standards'

The FIA has now issued its own statement, choosing to reserve detailed comments until the investigation concludes.

“In relation to the independent investigation currently being undertaken by Red Bull GMbH, the FIA reiterates that until such time as the investigation has concluded and the outcome is known, we will not be commenting further.

“The FIA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport.”

During the launch of Red Bull's latest car last week, when questioned about the ongoing investigation, Horner stressed the team's forward-looking perspective and their anticipation of hitting the track once again.

