FIA officially confirm new British champion

The FIA have officially confirmed a new British champion after Oliver Rowland won the 2024-25 Formula E title last weekend in Berlin.

Rowland has competed in seven full seasons of the all-electric championship, but finally achieved title glory for himself and Nissan for the first time on Sunday.

The 32-year-old became the 10th different champion in 11 seasons, after a successful season where he secured victories in Mexico, Jeddah, Monaco and Tokyo.

Formula E’s governing body, the FIA, confirmed Rowland’s title in a social media post, where they celebrated the British driver’s success.

"Your Season 11 ABB FIA Formula E World Champion for Drivers ... Oliver Rowland," they wrote.

Who is Formula E champion Oliver Rowland?

Oliver Rowland won his first Formula E title in Berlin

Rowland began his single-seater racing career in Formula Renault, before making the step up to the GP2 series (now known as Formula 2) where he finished a career best third in the series in 2017 - the year Charles Leclerc won the title.

The Brit’s junior career earned him the chance to test with the Red Bull F1 team, before becoming Renault’s F1 development driver in 2017.

Rowland moved to Williams as a junior driver the following year, where he completed a full test in their F1 machinery in Hungary.

From 2018 onwards, the racing driver competed full-time in Formula E where he has collected seven wins, 20 podiums, 10 pole positions and now a championship.

Rowland is also the manager/mentor of Red Bull junior driver and talented F2 prospect Arvid Lindblad, and the Formula E star has backed the youngster to compete in F1.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen also messaged Rowland during the Berlin E-Prix weekend, and the Formula E star revealed the advice that F1's reigning title holder gave him after he retired from the first race in Germany on Saturday.

"Max messaged me last night [Saturday] and told me to keep my chin up and score points. Which meant a lot, because I was pretty disappointed in myself, but it was a really nice touch of him to message me, and he’s a great guy," Rowland said to Motorsport Week.

Verstappen's words seemed to do the trick, as Rowland wrapped up the title with one round to spare ahead of the season finale in London on July 26 and July 27, the same weekend that F1 returns from a mini-break for the Belgian GP.

