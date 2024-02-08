The Formula 1 world was rocked this week following the shock accusations made against Red Bull team principal Christian Horner that have emerged into the public.

Horner is reportedly set to meet with Red Bull on Friday over allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' that were first seen within the Dutch media on Monday.

The hearing is likely to decide the fate of Horner's future at least in the short term and has rocked the racing team's build up to the start of the 2024 season as they look to defend both world championships.

Christian Horner will reportedly meet with Red Bull on Friday amid investigation

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is likely to understand his fate after a Friday hearing

Horner, who has been in charge of Red Bull Racing since their inception onto the F1 grid in 2005, has strongly denied all misconduct allegations thrown against him according to the De Telegraaf who initially reported the investigation.

But while news of the whole affair only broke this week, according to Bild the investigation has been a major cause for concern for a lot longer.

Trouble has been brewing at Red Bull

The German publication has reported that the investigations within the Red Bull company over the Horner allegations have been ongoing for 'several weeks.'

A spokesperson for Red Bull told GPFans this week: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation. This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

