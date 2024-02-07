Newey Red Bull future in question amid Horner uncertainty

Adrian Newey and Christian Horner’s long-standing friendship could have added consequences in the event that the Red Bull team principal leaves the team.

Both have been a part of Red Bull for nearly 20 years, overseeing mammoth success and etching their team’s name into the history books in the process.

Newey has revealed his temptation to join Ferrari in the past, which may be getting stronger again as Lewis Hamilton links up with the Scuderia for 2025 – with a potential dream team on the cards.

Red Bull’s current investigation into accusations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ from Horner will come to a conclusion at a hearing on Friday, and in the event that he leaves the team, journalist Joe Saward believes that Newey could be off with him.

Christian Horner has been with Red Bull since the 2005 season

Adrian Newey joined Red Bull in 2006, helping to create a historic legacy

Adrian Newey helped to pioneer the RB19 which won 21 of 22 races in 2023

Horner and Newey intertwined?

In a post on social media platform X, Saward discussed the unconfirmed possibility of a clause in Newey and Horner’s contracts that means if one leaves, the other does too.

"It has long been believed that Christian Horner and Adrian Newey have contracts that protect one another," he wrote.

"If one leaves the other can as well. This has never been confirmed - but it makes for an interesting dynamic if something was to happen to Horner..."

Horner’s contract sees him through to at least 2026, while Newey’s - which was signed early last season, is a long-term deal with no specification on length.

Red Bull are slated to release their new 2024 car on 15 February from their factory in Milton Keynes, just six days before pre-season testing begins in Bahrain.

The team are expected to pick up where they left off at the end of 2023 – in dominant fashion, as the rest of the pack chases them for the chance to fight for victories.

