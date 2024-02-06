F1 confirm HISTORIC rule change for the 2024 season

Formula 1 have agreed a new rule that will change the way DRS is used in a race in a massive shake up for the sport.

The drag reduction system has been in use since the 2011 season, and has allowed for more overtaking opportunities, particularly at tracks that include two or more DRS zones.

The system of only being able to use DRS on the third lap of the race if the car in front is less than one second ahead has often been a blessing for the driver leading the race, giving them time to build enough of a gap to not have to worry too much about their rivals.

But now F1 have confirmed that DRS will be used from lap two of the race - a lap earlier than previously.

This was especially true in 2023, when Max Verstappen's clear dominance over the rest of the field often saw him away and over the hills before the driver in second place even had a chance to operate the rear-wing device.

F1 will hope that the new changes will improve racing at the front

Max Verstappen was often able to race away into the distance in 2023

F1 implementing changes to racing in 2024

Now, in an attempt to improve racing at the start of races and allow for more overtaking opportunities, the F1 commission have agreed to make these changes ahead of the 2024 season.

This new rule will also be in operation when races are restarted after a safety car period, offering more opportunities for a tighter race once the safety car has peeled away into the pits.

While there may be some trepidation about this new rule causing more so-called 'DRS trains' at the start of races making the system less effective, it is more likely to make the battle at the front a more exciting one.

In addition to the DRS changes, the commission have also agreed to new sprint race changes, and have allowed drivers to use four power units before incurring a penalty in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

F1 Commission agrees to reorder Sprint weekends:



Friday - FP1 and Sprint Qualifying

Saturday - Sprint and GP Qualifying

Sunday - Grand Prix



Also increase to four PUs per driver for 2024 and 2025



