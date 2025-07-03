FIA presidency race takes fresh twist as ex-F1 steward set to launch rival bid

An ex-F1 steward is set to announce his intention to run for presidency of the FIA later this year, according to reports.

Tim Mayer is reportedly expected to stand against incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who fired the 59-year-old from his position in November 2024 after he represented the Circuit of the Americas during a right of review hearing following a crowd invasion at the end of last year's United States Grand Prix.

In the aftermath, Mayer came out in criticism of his former employer, and is now being reported to have taken an interest in leading the sport in a new direction.

BBC Sport have reported that the American will hold a news conference announcing his candidature on Friday morning near Silverstone ahead of this weekend's British GP at the iconic track.

Mayer must provide a full team of officials to fill the senior roles within the FIA before he is granted permission to stand as a candidate, and will also be subject to scrutiny by the governing body's nominations committee.

However, an insider close to Mayer told the BBC he was confident he had the support required to launch a bid.

The news comes just one week after Carlos Sainz Sr announced he would not run for the FIA president role after rumours initially signalled his intention to stand in May.

Tim Mayer (left) could be set to stand for presidency of F1's governing body in December

FIA chief Ben Sulayem under pressure

Mayer - son of former McLaren team principal Teddy Mayer - has held several senior positions within the world of motorsport, including with the American Le Mans series, while he spent 15 years as an F1 race steward before his dismissal.

He is one of many senior figures within the organisation to have been sacked over the past 18 months, including former race director Niels Wittich, who was relieved of his duties shortly before Mayer.

Ben Sulayem has come under fire from many of his former staff members in recent years, with ex-chief executive officer Natalie Robyn and deputy president for sport, Robert Reid, both questioning the culture within the FIA.

The 63-year-old has also been on the receiving end of criticism from some of the sport's top drivers, with multiple-time world champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton among those to voice their concerns, as well as Grand Prix Drivers' Association director, George Russell.

