Verstappen RETALIATES over FIA swearing row

Max Verstappen has hit back at FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's plans to limit the amount of swearing on team radio in Formula 1, questioning the logic behind curbing drivers' language during intense moments of competition.

The three-time world champion was candid in his response when asked about the FIA’s move to reduce the broadcast of potentially offensive radio messages.

The Red Bull driver, who is no stranger to using expletives over team radio, expressed his disbelief at efforts to restrict drivers from swearing, suggesting that the solution lies in controlling broadcasts rather than policing language.

"It's just probably a bit the world that we live in, within the sport, but also [in] general, it seems like people are a bit more sensitive to stuff," Verstappen said during Thursday’s press conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

"I guess the world is changing a bit, but I think it already just starts with not broadcasting it, or not giving the option for people to hear it."

Verstappen: F-word 'not even that bad'

The reigning world champion’s comments come after he was reminded to "watch his language" during the press conference when he dropped the F-word while discussing a prior incident.

Verstappen, however, remained unapologetic and made it clear that banning certain words would do little to change the behaviour of drivers in the heat of the moment.

"Of course, a lot of apps where people can listen to radios and stuff, you have to probably limit this, or have a bit of a delay [so] that you can censor out a few things," he continued.

"That will help a lot more than putting bans on drivers. For example, I couldn't even say the F word. It's not even that bad. The car was not working [in Baku]; the car is F'd."

Verstappen also criticised what he sees as an overly cautious approach to swearing in F1, brushing off the idea that it sets a bad example for younger fans.

“Yeah, excuse me for the language, but come on, like, what are we, five-year-olds, six-year-olds?" he asked.

"Even if a five-year-old or six-year-old is watching, they will eventually swear anyway... When they grow up, they will walk around with their friends and they will be swearing, so this is not changing anything."

The use of expletives by F1 drivers has come under increased scrutiny, particularly following several high-profile incidents involving Verstappen.

However, the Dutchman was quick to draw a distinction between casual swearing and abusive language, arguing that much of the problem stems from broadcasting too many radio messages during the heat of competition.

"I think you will swear anyway. If it's not in this room, maybe somewhere else. Everyone swears. Some people a bit more than others, it also depends a bit what language you speak," he said. "Of course, abuse is something else."

Verstappen also pointed out that other sports do not face the same scrutiny, as athletes are not constantly monitored by microphones.

“A lot of people say a lot of bad things when they are full of adrenaline in other sports, it just doesn’t get picked up,” he noted.

In the end, Verstappen believes the best way to avoid controversy is simply to filter what’s broadcast to the public.

"If you don’t broadcast it, no-one will know, only the team. With that, you can deal internally with these kind of things."

As the debate over swearing in F1 continues, Verstappen’s firm stance suggests he won't be toning down his radio messages anytime soon.

Whether the FIA will press ahead with its plan to limit expletives remains to be seen, but the reigning champion has made his position crystal clear.

