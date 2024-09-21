close global

F1 Results Today: Verstappen THRASHED as Red Bull suffer double disaster

Lando Norris stunned his rivals during the final practice session at the Singapore Grand Prix, heading into qualifying almost half a second clear of the rest of the field, while Red Bull struggled to make any kind of impact.

Max Verstappen improved on his Friday performance to put his Red Bull up in fourth, but was nine tenths behind the time of his championship rival Norris.

His team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, could only put his RB20 in 15th, once again suggesting Red Bull may lose yet more ground in the constructors' championship fight.

Despite a bitterly disappointing Friday in which Russell crashed and Hamilton bemoaned his chances of even making it into Q3, Mercedes seemingly found some pace during FP3, finishing the session second and seventh.

In a bizarre start to the session, a lizard caused a brief pause to running, as it decided to roam around the Marina Bay Circuit, causing a red flag as stewards raced to try and catch it.

F1 FP3 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:29.646sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.479sec
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.785sec
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.849sec
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.913sec
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.161sec
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.218sec
8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.303sec
9. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.343sec
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.436sec
11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.468sec
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.541sec
13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.619sec
14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.721sec
15. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.794sec
16. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.913sec
17. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.915sec
18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +2.073sec
19. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2.452sec
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +3.006sec

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, qualifying is due to take place later on Saturday, with the championship protagonists battling it out for pole position. The session is due to start at 21:00 local time.

