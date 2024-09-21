Formula 1 qualifying gets underway at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix today (Saturday, September 21), as the battle for pole position heats up among all of the championship protagonists.

Max Verstappen is expected to face tough competition from the likes of Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz for the top spot on the grid, with fans desperate to see whether Red Bull's struggles will continue.

McLaren are now above the world champions in the constructors' championship, while Norris and Leclerc are chasing after Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

F1's 18th round of 2024 takes place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit and is sure to be another close-run affair in what has been a thrilling season.

But who will start the race from the front? Red Bull will be hoping to improve on their 2023 showing in Singapore, where neither Verstappen nor Sergio Perez were able to make it into Q3 during qualifying.

Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, September 21, 2024

The qualifying session in Singapore kicks off today at 9pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 9pm Saturday

Central European Time 3pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 9am Saturday

United States (CDT): 8am Saturday

United States (PDT): 6am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 11pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 9pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 7am Saturday

Japan (JST): 10pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 3pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 4pm Saturday

China (CST): 8pm Saturday

India (IST): 6:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 10am Saturday

Singapore: 9pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 4pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 5pm Saturday

Turkey: 4pm Saturday



How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

