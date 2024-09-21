F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 qualifying gets underway at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix today (Saturday, September 21), as the battle for pole position heats up among all of the championship protagonists.
Max Verstappen is expected to face tough competition from the likes of Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz for the top spot on the grid, with fans desperate to see whether Red Bull's struggles will continue.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Verstappen PUNISHMENT as championship contenders dealt setback
READ MORE: Ricciardo to be 'REPLACED' after Singapore GP with official confirmation imminent
McLaren are now above the world champions in the constructors' championship, while Norris and Leclerc are chasing after Verstappen in the drivers' standings.
F1's 18th round of 2024 takes place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit and is sure to be another close-run affair in what has been a thrilling season.
But who will start the race from the front? Red Bull will be hoping to improve on their 2023 showing in Singapore, where neither Verstappen nor Sergio Perez were able to make it into Q3 during qualifying.
Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, September 21, 2024
The qualifying session in Singapore kicks off today at 9pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time 9pm Saturday
Central European Time 3pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 9am Saturday
United States (CDT): 8am Saturday
United States (PDT): 6am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 11pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 9pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 7am Saturday
Japan (JST): 10pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 3pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 4pm Saturday
China (CST): 8pm Saturday
India (IST): 6:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 10am Saturday
Singapore: 9pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 4pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 5pm Saturday
Turkey: 4pm Saturday
READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does qualifying work?
How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner ENDS speculation over Red Bull driver decision
- 39 minutes ago
FIA confirm McLaren wing CHANGE after legal verdict
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: FIA announce Verstappen PUNISHMENT as championship contenders dealt setback
- 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo reveals decision DEADLINE as star blasted for destroying Red Bull chances - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Sky F1 pundit caught in SWEARY broadcast blunder
- Yesterday 22:52
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov