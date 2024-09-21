F1 Qualifying Results: Ricciardo OUT in Singapore amid 'last F1 race' reports
Qualifying got underway at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, with the main championship protagonists battling it out for pole position.
Sergio Perez missed out on the top 10 shootout, being beaten by both Williams cars and only able to put his Red Bull in 13th position.
Meanwhile, in Q1, Daniel Ricciardo was the high-profile casualty, putting in a time that was only good enough for him to start Sunday's race from 16th.
Speculation around Ricciardo's future has been rife in Singapore, with Martin Brundle suggesting on Sky Sports F1 that this weekend's event will be his last race of this season.
"My understanding is that Daniel won’t be in the car in Austin at the next grand prix, but remains in the Red Bull pool," the legendary broadcaster said live during practice.
Following a final practice session in which Lando Norris was almost half a second clear of the rest of the field, expectations were high heading into qualifying under the lights at the Marina Bay Circuit.
Here are the times from qualifying in Singapore:
F1 Qualifying Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2024
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Alex Albon [Williams]
12. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
19. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

