FIA announce McLaren car inspection ahead of Singapore GP
Formula 1's governing body have announced the car of one of McLaren's star drivers has undergone an inspection ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.
The team go into the event at the Marina Bay Street Circuit off the back of a sensational weekend in Azerbaijan last time out.
Oscar Piastri produced a defensive masterclass to take victory ahead of Charles Leclerc, while Lando Norris made up ground on drivers' title rival Max Verstappen - despite starting from 15th on the grid.
The 38-point haul - boosted by a fastest lap from Norris - was enough to ensure the British outfit replaced Red Bull at the top of the constructors' championship for the first time this season.
With just seven races remaining, they are on course to clinch a first world title since 1998 at the expense of the reigning champions.
What was the purpose of FIA examination?
Following Piastri's triumph on the streets of Baku, the Australian's car was selected at random for extensive post-race testing.
The focus of the inspection was centred around the vehicle's rear braking system, with drums, scoops and internal cooling ducts included as part of the examination.
The report confirmed: "All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2024 Formula One Technical Regulations."
It is not the first time McLaren have come under scrutiny in recent weeks, with Red Bull questioning the legality of the papaya machinery's rear wings, something which the FIA has since dismissed.
