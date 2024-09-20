close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA announce McLaren car inspection ahead of Singapore GP

FIA announce McLaren car inspection ahead of Singapore GP

FIA announce McLaren car inspection ahead of Singapore GP

FIA announce McLaren car inspection ahead of Singapore GP

Formula 1's governing body have announced the car of one of McLaren's star drivers has undergone an inspection ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

The team go into the event at the Marina Bay Street Circuit off the back of a sensational weekend in Azerbaijan last time out.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes announce huge change as F1 star set to DITCH team

READ MORE: Red Bull exodus continues as F1 rival lands key 'talent'

Oscar Piastri produced a defensive masterclass to take victory ahead of Charles Leclerc, while Lando Norris made up ground on drivers' title rival Max Verstappen - despite starting from 15th on the grid.

The 38-point haul - boosted by a fastest lap from Norris - was enough to ensure the British outfit replaced Red Bull at the top of the constructors' championship for the first time this season.

With just seven races remaining, they are on course to clinch a first world title since 1998 at the expense of the reigning champions.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris both secured vital points for McLaren in Baku
Oscar Piastri's vehicle was examined by the FIA following last weekend's win

What was the purpose of FIA examination?

Following Piastri's triumph on the streets of Baku, the Australian's car was selected at random for extensive post-race testing.

The focus of the inspection was centred around the vehicle's rear braking system, with drums, scoops and internal cooling ducts included as part of the examination.

The report confirmed: "All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2024 Formula One Technical Regulations."

It is not the first time McLaren have come under scrutiny in recent weeks, with Red Bull questioning the legality of the papaya machinery's rear wings, something which the FIA has since dismissed.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals SHOCK desire to race outside F1

Related

Mercedes McLaren F1 Oscar Piastri Singapore Grand Prix Azerbaijan
Ricciardo to be 'REPLACED' after Singapore GP with official confirmation imminent
Daniel Ricciardo News

Ricciardo to be 'REPLACED' after Singapore GP with official confirmation imminent

  • Yesterday 21:57
FIA announce major F1 event to be held in Africa
Latest F1 News

FIA announce major F1 event to be held in Africa

  • Yesterday 19:54

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Hamilton SLAMS FIA president following 'racial' comment

  • 41 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Verstappen delivers Ricciardo 'LAST RACE' verdict

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

FIA announce McLaren car inspection ahead of Singapore GP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey GROUNDED as Red Bull cancel major Singapore GP plans

  • 3 hours ago
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • Today 05:27
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo REPLACEMENT announcement imminent as Red Bull sign NEW talent - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x