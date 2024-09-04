FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks

The FIA have released a statement regarding the legality of all 2024 Formula 1 front wings - including Mercedes and McLaren.

Following the Italian GP both Ferrari and Red Bull have urged the FIA to examine the flexible front wing on both the McLaren and Mercedes cars.

Their interest in their rivals' front wings emerged after onboard footage from Monza demonstrated a larger degree of motion within the wings.

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has urged that their wings be examined further, despite the FIA having been monitoring front wings more closely since the Belgian GP.

Red Bull’s interest in their competitors' front wings has coincided with their drop from the top of the grid to finishing sixth and eighth at the Italian Grand Prix.

McLaren are now eight points off Red Bull in the constructors’ title and Lando Norris is still in reaching distance for the drivers’ championship.

Max Verstappen delivered a pessimistic assessment of his team’s performance at Monza after the race, and even claimed he did not believe they would win another race again this season.

However, their rivals’ gain has left Red Bull bosses suspicious as they believe the flexible wings of their competitors could have given them an advantage.

A small amount of flex in the front wing can help remedy the balance issues of a car due to the reintroduction of ground-effect floors during the 2022 regulation changes.

Despite protestations the FIA have found that McLaren and Mercedes’ front wings are completely legal and compliant with the regulations

The statement read: "The FIA is examining front wings at every event with numerous checks (conformity of surfaces, conformity of deflections) with respect to the relevant F1 Technical Regulation. All front wings are currently compliant with the 2024 regulations.”

