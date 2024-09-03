Ricciardo parties as RB star celebrates major milestone

Daniel Ricciardo has been indulging in some fun away from the track as speculation over his Formula 1 future continues.

The Australian was the main attraction alongside team-mate Yuki Tsunoda at a star-studded party hosted by one of his team's main sponsors, Piquadro.

Ricciardo is approaching the end of his current deal with Visa Cash App RB, and having endured a difficult campaign in 2024, is in a battle to hold on to his seat.

With just eight races remaining following Sunday's Italian Grand Prix in Monza - where Ricciardo famously won whilst at McLaren in 2021 - the 35-year-old sits 13th in the drivers' standings having collected just 12 points this year.

He has shown glimpses of his talent throughout the campaign - most notably in Miami - but has struggled to find the consistency needed to be a regular points scorer.

The eight-time race winner's performances have drawn fierce criticism from the likes of Jacques Villeneuve, who questioned whether his ability to attract suitors was due to his popularity rather than racing pedigree.

Former Red Bull star attends celebrations

Ricciardo has remained upbeat about the future despite his struggles, and was recently linked with a shock return to Red Bull as a replacement for Sergio Perez, a move which has been put on ice for the time being.

But with RB reserve driver Liam Lawson waiting in the wings for an opportunity to impress, Ricciardo is focused on improving his current form and proving he deserves a coveted spot on the grid.

With so much uncertainty hanging over his head, Ricciardo seemed delighted to enjoy some down time away from the track at a recent party.

Luggage company Piquadro - who became a key RB sponsor at the beginning of the season following an announcement from the team - invited members of the outfit to their 25th anniversary celebrations in honour of their iconic Blue Square line ahead of the Italian GP.

A post on their official Instagram page read: "Thank you to everyone who made this evening unforgettable, and to our guests who brought incredible energy and passion."

