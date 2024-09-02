Imminent Adrian Newey DEADLINE for F1 future announcement 'revealed'

A Sky Sports F1 pundit has revealed that an announcement about Adrian Newey's Formula 1 future will be made this week.

Design genius Newey will leave Red Bull at the beginning of 2025, as announced earlier this season.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate

READ MORE: Verstappen wants Hamilton PENALTY as Mercedes star forced off track

His departure has prompted a mass exodus of staff from the world champion outfit, including sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, and their on-track performances have appeared to take a nosedive.

Newey has long been credited for Red Bull's recent success, with the 65-year-old having won 25 world championships throughout his career, and designed some of the most successful cars in F1 history.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Adrian Newey has been linked with a team-up with Lewis Hamilton

Where will Adrian Newey work next season?

Ever since Newey announced his resignation from Red Bull, a number of teams have been linked with acquiring his services.

The Brit was originally tipped to join Ferrari alongside Lewis Hamilton, as the Maranello outfit look to return to world championship-winning ways.

However, both Aston Martin and McLaren arose as competitors for Newey's signature, before the latter dropped out of the race.

Now, Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft has revealed when Newey's next destination may be announced, with Lawrence Stroll reportedly working on a deal to bring him to Aston Martin.

"I think we will hear something about Adrian Newey's future next week," Croft told Sky Sports during the Italian GP weekend, before Nico Rosberg joked that Croft had told him where Newey will be going earlier in the day.

"Well, he’s been linked heavily with Aston Martin hasn’t he," Croft continued. "Do Aston Martin need Adrian Newey?"

2016 world champion Rosberg then went on to give his opinion on where Newey's strengths would lie at a team like Aston Martin: "As a big picture consultant, overseeing the teams, overseeing the decision-making, that’s where he’s absolutely brilliant," he suggested.

"He comes with a substantial cost as well," Rosberg admitted.

READ MORE: Red Bull civil war rages on as Marko takes aim at Jos Verstappen over Horner jibe

Related