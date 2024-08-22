Ferrari POACH key Red Bull figure as mass exodus continues

Ferrari have signed a key staff member from Red Bull, exacerbating the current turmoil engulfing the Formula 1 world champions.

Red Bull have had a tumultuous season, with design genius Adrian Newey announcing his departure, and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley deciding to jump ship and become team principal at another outfit.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DENIED Ferrari pairing as team announce replacement

READ MORE: Red Bull poach Mercedes world champion as new driver signing announced

On top of this, Red Bull's team principal Christian Horner has faced a plethora of questions surrounding his future, following accusations of alleged inappropriate behaviour, allegations he has now been cleared of following an internal investigation.

All of this off-track turmoil has led to mixed results on-track, with Max Verstappen's brilliance allowing him to storm ahead in the drivers' championship, but Red Bull beginning to be caught by their competitors in the constructors' standings.

Jonathan Wheatley announced he will leave Red Bull to become Audi boss

Adrian Newey will also leave Red Bull, and has been tipped to join Ferrari

Red Bull aerodynamicist heading to Ferrari

Now, it appears as though one of Red Bull's constructors' championship rivals have buoyed their future competitiveness with the signing of a key Red Bull figure.

French engineer Frederic Cazals has made the switch to Maranello, becoming aerodynamics engineer with the most successful team in F1 history.

Cazals made the announcement via his personal LinkedIn page, stating: "I'm excited to start a new adventure at Scuderia Ferrari!"

The Frenchman first joined up with Red Bull during Verstappen's first title-winning year in 2021, and was promoted to aerodynamics engineer during the 2022 season.

He has since worked with Red Bull while they have established themselves as the dominant force in F1, including during 2023 when they managed to win 21 out of a possible 22 races, with their RB19 going down as the most successful car in history.

Cazals is the latest addition to a Ferrari team who are bolstering their setup ahead of a championship push, with Loic Serra and Jerome d'Ambrosio leaving Mercedes for the Scuderia, and F1 legend Lewis Hamilton also teaming up with Ferrari in 2025.

READ MORE: Ricciardo SNUBBED as F1 prospect backed to partner Verstappen

Related