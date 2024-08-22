F1 News Today: Hamilton DENIED Ferrari pairing as team announce replacement
A Mercedes move has been reported to end any speculation over a key figure following Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari next season.
F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT for Dutch GP
With the Dutch Grand Prix just days away, one team has announced that its star driver is set to be replaced in Zandvoort.
Mercedes F1 star in huge title race claim as battle intensifies
A Mercedes Formula 1 star has been backed to play a significant role in the outcome of this season's title race.
Verstappen Mercedes decision made as Hamilton replacement lined up
Mercedes have reportedly arrived at a decision over who will replace the departing Lewis Hamilton next season.
Ferrari star baffles fans with BIZARRE secret skill
A Ferrari star has left fans baffled after posting a strange social media tease to their Instagram account.
Latest News
Latest F1 News
Red Bull 'substitution' revealed as Perez pressure intensifies
- 55 minutes ago
Latest F1 News
F1 team face IMMEDIATE name change for Dutch GP
- 1 hour ago
GPFans Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Newey steered towards Hamilton alliance at Ferrari
- 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News
Hamilton 'to be replaced' at Mercedes ahead of Italian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Today
- Today 06:57
GPFans Recap
Ricciardo OUT of Red Bull lineup as Verstappen weighs in on heated driver debate - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct