F1 News Today: Hamilton DENIED Ferrari pairing as team announce replacement

A Mercedes move has been reported to end any speculation over a key figure following Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari next season.

F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT for Dutch GP

With the Dutch Grand Prix just days away, one team has announced that its star driver is set to be replaced in Zandvoort.

Mercedes F1 star in huge title race claim as battle intensifies

A Mercedes Formula 1 star has been backed to play a significant role in the outcome of this season's title race.

Verstappen Mercedes decision made as Hamilton replacement lined up

Mercedes have reportedly arrived at a decision over who will replace the departing Lewis Hamilton next season.

Ferrari star baffles fans with BIZARRE secret skill

A Ferrari star has left fans baffled after posting a strange social media tease to their Instagram account.

F1 Standings

