Ferrari and Hamilton pairing BLOCKED amid major Mercedes move
Mercedes have made a move to end any speculation over one of their key figures following Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari next season.
The seven-time Formula 1 champion will make the switch to the Italian giants in 2025, having enjoyed an incredibly successful spell at Mercedes.
Hamilton hopes his impending transfer will give him a greater opportunity to clinch a record-breaking eighth world title, having endured general disappointment in recent years with Mercedes.
Mercedes move delivers blow for Hamilton
Since winning his last championship in 2020, the British driver has been replaced as the sport's dominant force by Red Bull star Max Verstappen, who is on course to collect a fourth title in as many years this season.
Hamilton made a lacklustre start to the 2024 campaign, as results seemingly justify his decision to move on from the Silver Arrows, but he has enjoyed a remarkable upturn in form in recent months.
The 39-year-old has won two of the last three races - including an emotional home victory at Silverstone - and has emerged as a realistic challenger for race wins, even if a late title tilt appears unlikely.
Given his status as one of the best drivers of all time, many figures in the paddock would be eager to work alongside him as he embarks on his new venture.
Departing Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey has been tipped to join the Maranello-based team upon the expiry of his contract, while there have been rumours that some key figures at Mercedes may be looking to follow the racing legend.
Peter Bonnington, Hamilton's race engineer, has been a constant source of guidance and support for the former McLaren star, and had been linked with a move to the Scuderia alongside Hamilton.
However, according to The Mirror, the 49-year-old has been promoted to head of race engineering at his current employers, meaning he is instead set to play a key role going forward in the wake of Hamilton's exit.
“Bonnington has been promoted to head of race engineering at the team.
"Starting his duties with immediate effect, he will combine his workload with his current role with Hamilton for the rest of the season."
This promotion means one of the sport's most successful pairings will part ways as of 2025, with The Mirror also reporting that Bono is set to continue working with Hamilton's Mercedes replacement.
“He is also set to continue as a race engineer to one of the team's drivers next year.
"However, it is not yet clear whether that will be new team leader George Russell, who currently works with Marcus Dudley, or his team-mate - likely to be teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli.”
