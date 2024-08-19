F1 star Verstappen reunites with partner Kelly Piquet

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has reunited with his partner Kelly Piquet as F1's summer break draws to a close.

Verstappen has had a mixed season in 2024, claiming seven victories from the first 14 races and leading the drivers' championship, but suffering problems with his RB20 in recent races.

The Dutchman's frustrations have been emphasised in radio rants with his team, most recently at a disastrous Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen may well have benefitted from the summer break that has been in play for the whole of August so far, allowing him and the other drivers to recharge their batteries.

Verstappen's summer break

Verstappen has been partaking in a variety of activities during his summer break, including sharing a bath with a rubber duck in pictures that appeared on his Instagram page.

During a time when he looked to be training with Red Bull, keeping sharp at their Milton Keynes base, his partner Piquet was relaxing on a stunning Portuguese beach.

Piquet is a Brazilian model and is the granddaughter of another three-time F1 world champion in Nelson Piquet.

While Piquet and her daughter looked to be enjoying their holiday without Verstappen in tow, the Dutchman now appears to have joined up with his partner.

On Piquet's Instagram story, Verstappen was caught diving into the sea, as well as posing for a sunset photo with his partner in what looked to be 'golden hour'.

Verstappen will be hoping for more golden moments on track as the season gets back underway next weekend at his home circuit in Zandvoort.