F1 star Verstappen reunites with partner Kelly Piquet
F1 star Verstappen reunites with partner Kelly Piquet
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has reunited with his partner Kelly Piquet as F1's summer break draws to a close.
Verstappen has had a mixed season in 2024, claiming seven victories from the first 14 races and leading the drivers' championship, but suffering problems with his RB20 in recent races.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo integrity questioned as F1 star labelled ‘desperate’
READ MORE: Red Bull chief issues GRIM Verstappen verdict for Dutch Grand Prix
The Dutchman's frustrations have been emphasised in radio rants with his team, most recently at a disastrous Hungarian Grand Prix.
Verstappen may well have benefitted from the summer break that has been in play for the whole of August so far, allowing him and the other drivers to recharge their batteries.
Verstappen's summer break
Verstappen has been partaking in a variety of activities during his summer break, including sharing a bath with a rubber duck in pictures that appeared on his Instagram page.
During a time when he looked to be training with Red Bull, keeping sharp at their Milton Keynes base, his partner Piquet was relaxing on a stunning Portuguese beach.
Piquet is a Brazilian model and is the granddaughter of another three-time F1 world champion in Nelson Piquet.
While Piquet and her daughter looked to be enjoying their holiday without Verstappen in tow, the Dutchman now appears to have joined up with his partner.
On Piquet's Instagram story, Verstappen was caught diving into the sea, as well as posing for a sunset photo with his partner in what looked to be 'golden hour'.
Verstappen will be hoping for more golden moments on track as the season gets back underway next weekend at his home circuit in Zandvoort.
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo failure slammed by Marko as Hamilton Mercedes EXCLUSION predicted - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
F1 star Verstappen reunites with partner Kelly Piquet
- 2 hours ago
Marko SLAMS Ricciardo over failed Red Bull opportunity
- 3 hours ago
Perez reveals Red Bull judgement day over F1 future
- Yesterday 20:57
Verstappen faces huge decision as Red Bull chaos deepens
- Yesterday 19:57
Hamilton warned by future F1 team-mate about Ferrari 'MESS'
- Yesterday 18:57
- 1
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct