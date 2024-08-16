Kelly Piquet finds new love as Verstappen's partner enjoys stunning beach trip
Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has taken to Instagram to show off a new love in her life as she continues to enjoy the summer break away from the F1 paddock.
Three-time Formula 1 champion Verstappen has been with Piquet since 2020, and their relationship continues to flourish as she supports the Dutchman at races.
Piquet is the daughter of another three-time world champion, Nelson Piquet, who raced in F1 between 1978 and 1991.
Despite currently being on his summer break, Verstappen has not joined up on holiday with his Brazilian model partner, who is currently enjoying Portugal along with daughter Penelope.
Piquet reveals love for Comporta
Having been riding horses with her daughter earlier in the week, Piquet has now dropped a hint that she may not want to return from her holiday, suggesting that she is now a 'Comporta girl'.
Posing in a number of photos from a stunning beach in Comporta, the 35-year-old model took to Instagram to show off her new love in a gorgeous sunset from the beach of the wonderful Portuguese village based in Alcacer
Verstappen may be a little jealous, having previously taken to his Instagram account to show that he was still working despite the break from racing action, although he did at least have company from a rubber duck.
The celebrity couple have not been apart completely over the summer though. Verstappen has frequently appeared on Piquet's story, seen pushing the 35-year-old's daughter on a swing, as well as a selfie of the pair.
