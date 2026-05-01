F1 star slammed by PETA after bird ‘obliterated’ in practice horror

A famous F1 face has been scolded for his response to killing a bird

Romain Grosjean has been criticised by animal rights group PETA after hitting a bird during testing for the Indianapolis 500.

The former Haas F1 driver, now racing in IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing, was taking part in an Indy 500 test when the incident occurred at around 230mph.

The collision left Grosjean’s car, race suit and helmet covered in blood and debris, with the Frenchman later describing the aftermath in fairly graphic terms.

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Romain Grosjean hits bird during Indy 500 test

Grosjean said he was left struggling for visibility after the bird struck his car during the test session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"I still have blood on my race suit, there were pieces of the bird on the rollbar," Grosjean said. "I couldn’t see where I was going any more, there’s plenty on the aeroscreen."

The 40-year-old then joked about the smell left behind by the incident.

"The helmet stinks, the seat stinks," he added. "I didn’t get any chicken for lunch; I just walked past it."

The bird strike did not lead to a serious accident, but the impact underlined the protection offered by IndyCar’s aeroscreen at high speed.

Without that cockpit protection, an impact at around 230mph could have created a far more dangerous situation for the driver.

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PETA slam Grosjean response

Grosjean’s reaction has now drawn a furious response from PETA, who accused him of lacking empathy following the bird’s death.

In a statement from Mimi Bekhechi, PETA Senior Vice President for the UK and Europe, the organisation criticised the former F1 driver’s comments and announced plans to send him plant-based chicken.

"Romain Grosjean had better hope he doesn’t fail his next race as badly as he has failed Empathy 101," Bekhechi said.

"Birds have feelings, apparently more than Grosjean does, considering that he seemed more concerned with his car, helmet, and suit – all replaceable – than the smash-up of this unsuspecting bird.

"Instead of just passing up chicken for lunch, may we suggest that he steer clear of harming any birds or other animals whose lives on factory farms and terrifying deaths in slaughterhouses are the pits.

"PETA France will be sending Grosjean some plant-based chicken to help get his vegan lifestyle “on track”."

Grosjean preparing for Indy 500

The incident comes as Grosjean continues preparations for this year’s Indianapolis 500, one of the biggest races in world motorsport.

Grosjean left F1 after his terrifying fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, where he escaped from a burning Haas after his car split in two on the opening lap.

He later moved to IndyCar and is now aiming to make an impact at the Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing.

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