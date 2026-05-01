Weather warning issued for F1 fans at Miami GP

F1 returns to Florida for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix at the Hard Rock Stadium

F1 fans attending this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix have been issued a weather warning as high temperatures and humidity are set to hit the event.

The 2026 season resumes in Florida following a five-week break, with large crowds expected across the three-day sprint weekend. However, conditions are forecast to be challenging at the Miami International Autodrome, particularly for those spending extended periods outdoors.

Weather service AccuWeather have highlighted a potential risk for spectators, urging those attending race festivities to take precautions.

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Weather warning for Miami GP fans

According to AccuWeather’s forecast for Miami, fans attending the race weekend have been advised to 'stay hydrated' as temperatures climb.

The forecast also warns of “possible danger of dehydration, heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps” during peak daytime conditions.

Temperatures across Friday and Saturday are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius, with high humidity levels making it feel significantly hotter for those in direct sunlight.

These conditions are typical for Miami at this time of year, but can still pose a risk for spectators, particularly across long race days.

Miami heat to test fans and drivers

While drivers will have access to cooling systems and hydration strategies inside the cockpit, fans in grandstands and general admission areas may face prolonged exposure to the heat.

The combination of temperature, humidity and limited shade in certain areas means staying hydrated will be essential across the weekend.

Sunday’s race could bring an additional variable, with forecasts also pointing to a chance of storms later in the day.

Miami GP weather outlook

Friday and Saturday are expected to be hot and mostly dry, with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 30s.

Sunday is forecast to remain warm, although there is an increased likelihood of cloud cover and potential storms developing later in the race.

For fans attending the Miami Grand Prix, the message from forecasters is clear. Stay hydrated and be prepared for demanding conditions throughout the weekend.

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