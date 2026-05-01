Sky F1 star returns at Miami Grand Prix after giving birth
Sky F1 star returns at Miami Grand Prix after giving birth
A Sky Sports F1 star returns to the paddock for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix
A Sky Sports F1 star will make their on-screen return at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.
F1 presenter and pundit Naomi Schiff returns to our screens this weekend for the first time since she gave birth to her son last year.
The 31-year-old welcomed her first child, Raphael, last October with husband Alexandre Dedieu, whom she married in September 2024.
Now, the former racing driver is back in the paddock, where she will join her colleagues Simon Lazenby, Martin Brundle and more at the Miami International Autodrome.
Since taking a break from her role with Sky Sports, Schiff has gone on to announce a new partnership with British retailer Marks & Spencer, while also becoming one of the four hosts on the Up to Speed podcast.
Schiff has also teased her upcoming interviews in Miami, sharing a picture of Charles Leclerc to her stories ahead of the race weekend.
READ MORE: What’s wrong with Verstappen? Red Bull's F1 issues heading into Miami GP
Brundle's also back!
Also returning to the F1 paddock in Miami is F1 legend and pundit Martin Brundle, who was absent at both the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix in March.
For 2026, the 66-year-old is only contracted to work 16 out of the 24 (now 22) race weekends on this year's F1 calendar with Sky Sports.
This is the same as the 2025 season where he only worked 16 race weekends out of a possible 24.
Speaking on the F1 Show, Brundle confirmed he would be attending the sprint weekend in Miami, and said: "I'm definitely in Miami
"I mean, that is going to be, I think, almost like the start of a new Formula 1 season. Going to be one of the biggest relaunches in the history of Formula 1, I think... looking forward to it."
When is the 2026 Miami Grand Prix?
The 2026 Miami Grand Prix is a sprint weekend, which will take place Friday, May 1 until Sunday, May 3.
Lights out for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix is at 16:00 local time and 21:00 UK time.
READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race
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