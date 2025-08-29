close global

Naomi Schiff's smiling profile at the 2025 British Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff given new role

Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff given new role

Sheona Mountford
Naomi Schiff's smiling profile at the 2025 British Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has unveiled an exciting new role on her social media.

The former racing driver’s popularity has only grown since she first appeared on our television screens in 2022, and is now a lead figure on Sky’s F1 coverage.

Amongst her list of racing achievements, Schiff can now add an ambassadorial role with British retailer Marks & Spencer to her ever expanding resume, after sharing the announcement via Instagram - where she boats 340,000 followers.

Schiff posed for several pictures in M&S' summer range, and wrote: "Soaking up the last of summer in style.

"Excited to share that I’m now officially an ambassador for Marks & Spencer and Marks and Spencer style. From everyday staples to holiday favourites, I love how their pieces fit so effortlessly into my wardrobe.

"Can’t wait to bring you along on this journey."

Schiff brings style to the F1 paddock

Schiff joined Sky in 2022
Schiff joined Sky in 2022

Schiff is one of the many figures who brings effortless yet luxurious style to the paddock weekend-after-weekend, alongside the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Alexandra Saint Mleux.

As she showcased M&S' clothing, Schiff also revealed her blossoming baby bump, announcing to her fans in May that she was expecting her first child with Alexandre Dedieu.

Schiff often cuts a stylish figure, both in and out of the paddock, and her lavish wedding in the South of France last September featured in British Vogue, where she wore a dress designed by South African designer Gert Johan-Coetzee.

The 31-year-old curated six wedding looks in total, and revealed in an interview with Vogue that her stylist went ‘AWOL’ three days before her nuptials.

"I shed some tears because I had to let go of what I had pictured myself for months looking like on such a special occasion," she explained.

"Crucially, I had only two days to move on, fix it and get packed. Luckily, we pulled it together and made it work!"

During her appearances on Sky's broadcast, Schiff has worn the likes of Kurt Geiger, and for the F1: Movie premiere she wore a Francesca Miranda gown.

