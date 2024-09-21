Sky F1 pundit absent from Singapore after celebrating MAJOR life event

A Sky F1 pundit has skipped this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix as they celebrate their wedding.

Sky’s presenting team are as familiar to F1 fans as the drivers’ themselves, with a weekend feeling incomplete without Martin Brundle’s Grid Walk or Ted’s Notebook.

Commentator David Croft was absent from last week’s Azerbaijan GP, where Harry Benjamin took over the mantle in commentary alongside Karun Chandhok.

Two weeks ago Croft, or ‘Crofty’ as he is affectionately nicknamed, also celebrated a major life event, where he married his long-term partner Laura Bradley in a lavish ceremony in France.

David Croft celebrated his wedding two weeks ago

Naomi Schiff ties the knot with partner

The Sky team were in attendance for Crofty’s nuptials, with Natalie Pinkham, Brundle, Bernie Collins and others all pictured celebrating their colleague and friend’s happy day.

However, Croft is not the only Sky pundit who has enjoyed major celebrations with Naomi Schiff also getting married.

The former racing driver posted her bachelorette party celebrations on her social media last month, where she was seen enjoying a weekend of fun in Ibiza with her bridal party.

Schiff has since revealed on Instagram that she has married her partner on Friday in a civil wedding ceremony.

Naomi Schiff celebrated her civil wedding on Friday

In a video posted to her Instagram story the 30-year-old also added that her main wedding will take place next week on Wednesday.

“Civil wedding is done and yesterday I received the cutest gift from my bridesmaids,” Schiff wrote.

“They basically made me an advent calendar with a letter and a gift to open every single day until our wedding day.”

