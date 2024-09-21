Sky F1 pundit absent from Singapore after celebrating MAJOR life event
Sky F1 pundit absent from Singapore after celebrating MAJOR life event
A Sky F1 pundit has skipped this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix as they celebrate their wedding.
Sky’s presenting team are as familiar to F1 fans as the drivers’ themselves, with a weekend feeling incomplete without Martin Brundle’s Grid Walk or Ted’s Notebook.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo suffers catastrophic Singapore blow as Red Bull star involved in garage tantrum
READ MORE: Ricciardo stunned after bizarre incident brings red flag CHAOS in Singapore
Commentator David Croft was absent from last week’s Azerbaijan GP, where Harry Benjamin took over the mantle in commentary alongside Karun Chandhok.
Two weeks ago Croft, or ‘Crofty’ as he is affectionately nicknamed, also celebrated a major life event, where he married his long-term partner Laura Bradley in a lavish ceremony in France.
Naomi Schiff ties the knot with partner
The Sky team were in attendance for Crofty’s nuptials, with Natalie Pinkham, Brundle, Bernie Collins and others all pictured celebrating their colleague and friend’s happy day.
However, Croft is not the only Sky pundit who has enjoyed major celebrations with Naomi Schiff also getting married.
The former racing driver posted her bachelorette party celebrations on her social media last month, where she was seen enjoying a weekend of fun in Ibiza with her bridal party.
Schiff has since revealed on Instagram that she has married her partner on Friday in a civil wedding ceremony.
READ MORE: Ricciardo to be 'REPLACED' after Singapore GP with official confirmation imminent
In a video posted to her Instagram story the 30-year-old also added that her main wedding will take place next week on Wednesday.
“Civil wedding is done and yesterday I received the cutest gift from my bridesmaids,” Schiff wrote.
“They basically made me an advent calendar with a letter and a gift to open every single day until our wedding day.”
READ MORE: F1 stewards take action against Verstappen after Ferrari star CRASHES in Singapore
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Sky F1 pundit absent from Singapore after celebrating MAJOR life event
- 29 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 59 minutes ago
Horner admits showdown talks over Ricciardo F1 future
- 1 hour ago
FIA hit F1 star with HUGE Singapore penalty after DOUBLE infringement
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo suffers catastrophic Singapore blow as Red Bull star involved in garage tantrum
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen launches astonishing FIA PROTEST after tense exchange
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov