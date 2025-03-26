Controversial F1 25 game feature leaves fans stunned

Formula 1 fans have been left stunned after a controversial feature of one of the world's most popular racing games was revealed.

Excitement is building ahead of the release of F1 25, which is set to be made available for gamers to purchase at the end of May, with an exclusive first look teased this week.

The annual instalment of the EA Sports-produced game allows players to follow in the steps of their racing heroes and compete on the most iconic F1 tracks.

It is even popular with some of the biggest stars in the sport, with defending drivers' champion Max Verstappen a self-confessed fan of the series.

F1 25 cover stars selection sparks mixed response

This week, it was revealed that Lewis Hamilton would be the face of the F1 25 Iconic Edition, marking the first time the Ferrari man has featured solo on the cover.

And now, Oscar Piastri - who cruised to victory in last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix - Carlos Sainz, and Haas rookie Oliver Bearman have been confirmed as the cover stars for the Standard Edition, prompting a mixed reaction from fans on social media.

"Worst standard edition cover of all time," wrote one disgruntled fan, while another said: "It looks like they rolled a dice to pick the drivers."

"This is a joke," said another. "Put the best drivers on the cover!!!!!! Not that hard."

The appearance of Bearman in particular has sparked some negative feedback amongst the community, with many questioning why a rookie has been selected in favour of some of the grid's more established stars.

Yet while there were many discerning voices, a large number came out in favour of the choices, praising the developers for going with something different this year.

"Finally, Haas make the front cover of an F1 game," was one such response, while another hailed the start of a 'new era'.

The controversial announcement comes as F1 teams ramp up their preparations for next weekend's Japanese GP in Suzuka, where another controversial driver change could be on the cards as fans await an official announcement from Red Bull over the future of their second driver Liam Lawson.

Three stories to define the season 📔



Introducing the cover stars of #F125 Standard Edition: Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz & Ollie Bearman! ⭐⭐⭐



Full game reveal, tomorrow 📺https://t.co/fB3z11gNWu pic.twitter.com/FkVPaaylKD — EA SPORTS F1 (@EASPORTSF1) March 25, 2025

