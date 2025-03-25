Lewis Hamilton role revealed in NEW F1 25 game

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to announce his exciting new role in the latest edition of popular video game, F1 25.

The revelation comes following an eventful few days for the Brit at last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on his second outing for Ferrari.

Hamilton celebrated his maiden Sprint Race victory on Saturday, coming home top of the pile ahead of Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

But he was unable to build on that impressive performance, qualifying fifth for Sunday's showpiece before ending the day one place worse off.

'Iconic' Hamilton makes more history

And there was to be more frustration post-race, when he was disqualified after the FIA confirmed that the skid block on his car had suffered excessive wear, thus falling foul of the rules.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc also suffered the same fate after his vehicle was deemed to be under the minimum weight required, ensuring that both drivers and their team collected no points for their efforts on the day.

However, this week there has been better news for fans of Ferrari and Hamilton in particular, after it was confirmed that he will be the cover star for EA Sports' F1 25 Iconic Edition.

Despite being regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, the 105-time race winner has never been the solo feature on the cover of the racing simulation game.

Hamilton posted a teaser image on his social media accounts, adding that the big reveal for this year's instalment will take place on March 26.

Attention now turns to next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, where he will hope for better at the famous Suzuka circuit.

He has made no secret of his desire to add more world titles to his collection at Ferrari, but is already 35 points behind early pace-setter Lando Norris, who is chasing a maiden championship triumph.

